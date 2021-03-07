Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 28th total of 50,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HCDI opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Harbor Custom Development has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $8.36.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

In other Harbor Custom Development news, Director Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 1,029.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,160 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 472.2% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.