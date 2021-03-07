HARD Protocol Hits Market Cap of $71.45 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002754 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.45 million and $5.78 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.56 or 0.00467450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00068065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00077102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00081313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00053477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.55 or 0.00463488 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

HARD Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.