Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,635 ($21.36).

A number of research firms have issued reports on HL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson purchased 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,515.50 ($19.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,607.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,613.53. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

