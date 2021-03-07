Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 33.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $119.24 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $239.56 or 0.00468690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 519,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,750 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.