Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Hasbro worth $72,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.