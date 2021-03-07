HashBX Trading Up 308.5% Over Last Week (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 308.5% against the dollar. HashBX has a market cap of $1.12 million and $8.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HashBX

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

