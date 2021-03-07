Hashgard (GARD) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.04 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $34,738.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00791674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00041898 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

GARD is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

Hashgard Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.