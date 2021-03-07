Hashgard (GARD) Market Cap Reaches $15.85 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Hashgard has a market cap of $15.85 million and approximately $34,741.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00790614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00042472 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

Hashgard Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

