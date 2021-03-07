Haven Protocol (XHV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $9.95 or 0.00019472 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $139.66 million and $1.13 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 69.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,113.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.53 or 0.03272205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.41 or 0.00366657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.85 or 0.01005322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.61 or 0.00410091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.00361596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00249576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00022593 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,031,641 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

