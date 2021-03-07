HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 28th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,508,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,393,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

Shares of HCA traded up $7.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.94. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $184.86. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

