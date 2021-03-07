Head to Head Analysis: Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) vs. Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agricultural Bank of China 19.64% 10.19% 0.76% Raiffeisen Bank International 12.36% 7.16% 0.61%

Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and Raiffeisen Bank International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agricultural Bank of China 0 0 2 0 3.00 Raiffeisen Bank International 1 3 3 0 2.29

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Raiffeisen Bank International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agricultural Bank of China $134.32 billion 1.03 $30.69 billion N/A N/A Raiffeisen Bank International $5.85 billion 1.14 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats Raiffeisen Bank International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; personal and online, telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; assets custodian services; debt-to-equity swap and related services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 23,149 branches in China; 13 overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and four overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Hanoi, Taipei, and Sao Paulo. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions. It also provides investor services, including custody and fund administration services; execution services comprising electronic sales trading, direct market access, and fund brokerage services. In addition, the company provides trade finance, working capital finance, export finance, real estate finance, commodity and structured trade finance, project finance, and supply chain finance products, as well as credit and preload cards. Further, it offers bank guarantees, sureties, and letters of credit; documentary collection products; hedging services; factoring services; and loan syndication services, as well as fixed income, money market and securities, asset management, and structured products for both corporate and institutional customers. Additionally, the company arranges syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assists clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations. It has 2,040 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.