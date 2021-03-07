Head-To-Head Analysis: Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) vs. Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Clipper Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $295.04 million 6.51 $48.84 million $1.10 14.79 Clipper Realty $116.17 million 1.23 -$1.66 million $0.50 16.06

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and Clipper Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 5 5 0 2.36 Clipper Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus price target of $13.15, suggesting a potential downside of 19.18%. Clipper Realty has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.89%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 11.68% 2.61% 1.12% Clipper Realty -4.11% -3.80% -0.42%

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Clipper Realty on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

