Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $544.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report $544.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $595.90 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $585.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEAK. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

PEAK opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

