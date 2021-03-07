Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $95.66 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $95.66 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00064482 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00288378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002050 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012441 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,513,753,922 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

