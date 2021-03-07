Hedget Achieves Market Cap of $10.05 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget token can now be purchased for about $5.74 or 0.00011298 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and $913,021.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.66 or 0.00473727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00069132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00076714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00081338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.96 or 0.00470384 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

