Hedget (HGET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.53 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Hedget token can currently be bought for approximately $5.44 or 0.00010559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and $1.00 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.96 or 0.00463875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00068185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00076779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00080984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.30 or 0.00464535 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

Hedget Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.