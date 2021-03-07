HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,313,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in HEICO in the third quarter worth approximately $8,522,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HEICO in the third quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 48,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.33. 625,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HEICO has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

