Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $496.44 Million

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report sales of $496.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $491.78 million to $501.10 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $442.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HELE. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $225.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after purchasing an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.