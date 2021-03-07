Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $496.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report sales of $496.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $491.78 million to $501.10 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $442.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HELE. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $225.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after purchasing an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.