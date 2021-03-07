Helium (HNT) Hits One Day Volume of $4.26 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Helium has a market capitalization of $306.66 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helium has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium token can now be bought for $4.20 or 0.00008274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.56 or 0.00286924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $930.45 or 0.01834104 BTC.

Helium Token Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,055,721 tokens. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

