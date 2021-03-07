Hellenic Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $118.82 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $118.82 million and approximately $277,025.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00003365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.00369837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

