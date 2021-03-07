HempCoin Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $706.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,671.38 or 1.00321521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00037393 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00077130 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000960 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003710 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,915,919 coins and its circulating supply is 260,780,769 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars.

