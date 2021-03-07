Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,667,304 shares of company stock worth $609,855,725. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $109,083,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,188,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after acquiring an additional 640,610 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,660.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 398,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 375,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

