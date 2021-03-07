Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of Heritage Financial worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Heritage Financial by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

