HEROcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $111,010.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $111,010.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00788704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00026764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00042165 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.