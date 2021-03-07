HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $155,259.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

