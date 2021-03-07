Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Holdings Boosted by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,079 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.98% of Heron Therapeutics worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRTX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 987,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,472. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

