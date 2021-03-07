Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,476 shares during the period. Heron Therapeutics makes up 1.8% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.51% of Heron Therapeutics worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.