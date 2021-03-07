Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.80% of Heron Therapeutics worth $73,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRTX opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

