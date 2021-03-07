HeroNode Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, HeroNode has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $256,894.56 and $39.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00788119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00041716 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HER is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

