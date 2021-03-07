Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,076,000 after buying an additional 1,594,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,082,000 after buying an additional 1,338,886 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,004,000 after purchasing an additional 352,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

