Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 265,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 283,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.40 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

