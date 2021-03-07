HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) Short Interest Update

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 3.38% of HighCape Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CAPA opened at $13.21 on Friday. HighCape Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

