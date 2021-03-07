HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 13,021 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 108.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 35.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 74.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $145.44 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

