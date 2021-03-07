HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 4,473 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Shares of MCO opened at $287.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.95. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

