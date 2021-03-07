HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 4,794 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after acquiring an additional 986,870 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,590,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $67,594,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after acquiring an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.