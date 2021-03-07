HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,756 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 107.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSE BBN opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

