HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 70,069 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

