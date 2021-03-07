HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after buying an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,762,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,046,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 126,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,025,000 after buying an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $465.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

