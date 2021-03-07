HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 647,469 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,164,000 after acquiring an additional 388,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,222 shares of company stock valued at $28,071,579 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $149.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

