HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,060 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 61,261 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 434.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth $285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UFEB opened at $26.42 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70.

