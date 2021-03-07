HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 1,050.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,503 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.30% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,345,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares during the period.

Shares of FXY opened at $87.06 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

