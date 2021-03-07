HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.30. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,004. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

