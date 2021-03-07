HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,613 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of The Manitowoc worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.53 million, a PE ratio of -49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $17.22.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

