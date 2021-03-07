HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,416 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Qurate Retail worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

