HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 141,961 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TME. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of TME stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

