HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

CHRW stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

