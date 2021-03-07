HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

