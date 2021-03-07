HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $124.11 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

