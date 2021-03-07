HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.79% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000.

NYSEARCA:XRLV opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

