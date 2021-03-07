HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,102 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FINX opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.